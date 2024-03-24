“Where 2 Turn” Transforms Community, Leaving a lasting impact on mental health awareness

Winchester – In a powerful display of community unity, “Where 2 Turn” held on Thursday, March 7th, brought over 200 individuals into the community care building in Winchester. This event, organized by the teens of the Dundas BGC Clubhouse, was to connect community members across SD&G with essential resources. It showcased the incredible impact of collective support on mental health awareness and community resources.

With 22 organizations that came and set up tables and 13 providing information remotely, the Where 2 Turn event became a hub for valuable community resources. The heartwarming involvement of 8 teen volunteers from the BGC Dundas Clubhouse and the dedicated assistance of 5 BGC Staff members highlighted the strength of collaborative efforts.

Community members had the opportunity to explore a diverse range of community services, such as; Equi-Soul, Community Food Share, SD&G Library programs, House of Lazarus, CMHA, Cornwall Hospital Mental Health and Addiction Services, AA, St. Lawrence Medical Clinic, Dave Smith Youth Treatment Center, Ontario Early On, O.P.P, CHEO Autism services, L’equipe psycho-sociale, Cornwall Diversity, Easter Ontario Health Unit, Bounce Back, LGBT Youthline Ontario, Mind you Mind, Kids help line, good 2 talk, One Call One Click, Connex Ontario, Naomi’s resource center, Cornwall Youth Hub, The Balanced Practice and more.

One of the BGC Dundas volunteers said, “I can’t believe the feeling I get when I am in the halls of the building. It feels warm and like so many people are here to help one another. I am so happy this has been put on!”

Attached is a photo of our BGC Dundas Clubhouse volunteers. The event not only provided vital community connections but also became a testament to the positive impact collective efforts can have on mental health awareness. As we reflect on this transformative gathering, it is evident that our community has taken a significant step forward in fostering compassion, understanding, and support for mental health initiatives.