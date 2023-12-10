Human Rights Day

December 10, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 51 min on November 8, 2023
Human Rights Day

December 10th is Human Rights Day.

Promoting equal dignity, this fundamental concept resonates with the core values of humanity, fostering compassion, justice, and the recognition of every person’s worth.

Take this day as a reminder to get out there and make a difference in the world.

Whether it’s simply making a donation to one of the dozens of organizations that work towards this global purpose, or organizing a donation drive of your own to help out those organizations who are fighting the good fight.

What will you do on this Human Rights Day?

Let us know in the comments section! 

