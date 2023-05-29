Learn About Composting Day

May 29, 2023
Learn About Composting Day

You know what’s irritating? The cost of potting soil, and the smell of rotting vegetables in your garbage can. In fact, it’s also irritating that there’s no good use for eggshells or old coffee grounds, or is there? All of these ingredients (and much more!) can be added to a compost bin to create a delightful and nutrient rich mulch that can go into our gardens! Not only will it reduce the amount of food waste in your house, it will also give you a way to enrich your garden through composting! Learn About Composting Day is dedicated to spreading information and awareness about this fun, green, and money-saving activity!

Start a composting pile or get a composting bin and start making your own rich, fertile soil while getting rid of nasty food waste in a sustainable way.

