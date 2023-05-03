National Skilled Trades Day

May 3, 2023
Krystine Therriault - Seaway News
National Skilled Trades Day
Vocational education student learning to read construction blueprints. (Photo : Stock photo)

In Ontario, skilled trades are careers where you work with your hands that require specialized training. Some examples include construction, welding, electrician, plumber, roofer, and hairstylist.

National Skilled Trades Day honors skilled trades workers and highlights the need for more skilled tradespeople.

There are several opportunities locally and throughout Ontario for people looking to enter into the skilled trades. Some great local resources to get started are the Eastern Ontario Training Board and St. Lawrence College.

