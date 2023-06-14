St. Joseph’s School of Nursing Graduates Celebrate 55th Anniversary

June 14, 2023
Krystine Therriault - Seaway News
St. Joseph’s School of Nursing Graduates Celebrate 55th Anniversary
Left to right: Isabelle Lalonde, Lucy Papineau,Cecile Aube, Louise Moffat, Joan Lawson, Lucille McPherson, Slave Kozela, Jeanette Scott, Suzanne Carr, Rosemary Desjardins, Lorraine Cross, Elaine Gary Sitting: Judy Fishwick, Margaret Villeneuve, Donna Grinstead (Photo : Krystine Therriault/Seaway News)

Thirty-three young women graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing at the Hotel Dieu Hospital in Cornwall on June 12th, 1968.

“A wonderful afternoon luncheon was held on that same date June 12th 55 years later where 15 classmates gathered to celebrate and reminisce with much laughter,” shared Margaret Villeneuve, who hosted the 2023 reunion.

St. Joseph’s School of Nursing ran in the Hotel Dieu from 1929 to 1969. Decades later, these women from graduating class of 1968 have a strong bond.

“This class always planned a reunion every 5 years and enjoyed getaways to New York and Quebec Cities and now looking forward to the next no matter where,” Villeneuve said.

 

