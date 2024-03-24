3 Minutes with the MPP

With spring on the way, there have been plenty of new investments being injected into our community! I am proud to have announced these investments to local not-for-profit agencies in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. Last month, Ontario’s Eastern Regional Development Advisor from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Louise Lauzon, came to Cornwall’s Community Funding 101 workshop that was proudly presented by the City of Cornwall, Cornwall Tourism, the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre, and Cornwall Economic Development. The free workshop gave local stakeholders, organizations, event organizers, and not-for-profit groups a chance to hear about more than 15 funding opportunities and information on grant-writing.

In the last month alone, there were 5 local Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) funding announcements on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. The Township of South Stormont received a $49,300 Capital Grant that was used to purchase and install a new play structure at the Lloyd Hawn Park in Newington. The Tri-County Literacy Council received $98,200 through the Resilient Communities Fund to help adapt 5 literacy curricula to an online format to better serve the emerging needs of the community. The Onkwehón:we Midwives Collective received $145,300 through the Resilient Communities Fund to develop the hybrid Iewiró:kwas Midwifery Training Program that will open for a new cohort of students this fall. The St. Lawrence River Institute received a $67,900 Capital Grant to purchase a hybrid vehicle to support their research. Most recently, the Friends of the Summerstown Trails received $11,600 for a new all-terrain vehicle (ATV) to assist with transportation of equipment and maintenance of the trails.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation funding is geared to assist not-for-profit entities reach their goals. Although the OTF Capital Grant stream and Resilient Communities Fund are recently closed, keep an eye out for the Seed Grant opening June 6th at 5:00pm, and the Grow Grant opening November 6th, at 5:00pm.

As always, if you need assistance with matters within the provincial jurisdiction or have questions about funding opportunities, please do not hesitate to give my office a call.

My team and I are happy to help!