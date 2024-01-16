35 Years of Community Giving 

January 16, 2024
35 Years of Community Giving 
Jan (left) and Jim (second from right) present cheques to the WDMH Foundation for the WDMH Family Care Fund and the Dundas Manor Campaign to Justine Plummer, WDMH Foundation's Manager of Direct Mail and Events (second from left) and Cindy Ault Peters, Campaign Assistant (right). (Photo : www.southdundasinbox.com)

Mustard’s Variety in Iroquois is celebrating 35 years in business this month, and owners Jim and Jan have been busy doing what they always do – giving back to the local community. They recently presented cheques to seven different charities and we are honoured to be included.

A $500 donation to the WDMH Foundation will support the WDMH Family Care Fund. Donations to the Family Care Fund will be used where a gify is needed most: to buy new medical equipment, upgrade existing equipment or meet other urgent needs at WDMH.

And a $500 donation to the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign will support the new Dundas Manor. The groundbreaking ceremony took place in December and the new home will take about two years to build.

“Jim and Jan have always had incredible community spirit and these latest donations clearly show that,” says Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “Supporting our local hospital and long-term care home will ensure our community has the care they need, close to home.”

