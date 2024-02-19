Ontario Connecting up to 19,340 People to Primary Care Teams in our Community

CORNWALL— The Ontario government is investing $4,074,398 to connect more people to primary care teams in Cornwall and the surrounding areas through the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre, Centre de santé Communautaire de l’Estrie, Glengarry Nurse Practitioner Led Clinic, and the Rideau St. Lawrence Family Health Team, all members of the Great River Ontario Health Team who came together to collectively address the primary care needs in our area. This is part of Ontario’s $110 million investment to connect up to 328,000 people to primary care teams, bringing the province one step closer to connecting everyone in Ontario to primary care.

“This funding announcement is great news for our community. It will connect an estimated 19,340 people to a primary care provider in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to making sure no one in our community is left behind in our healthcare system and that everyone has a doctor or nurse practitioner.”

Ontario currently leads the country with 90 per cent of people connected to a regular health care provider. As a next step to close the gap for people not connected to primary care in the community, the province is supporting the expansion of interprofessional primary care teams in our region.

Interprofessional primary care teams connect people to a range of health professionals that work together under one roof, including doctors, nurse practitioners, registered and practical nurses, physiotherapists, social workers and dietitians, among others. Timely access to primary care helps people stay healthier for longer with faster diagnosis and treatment, as well as more consistent support managing their day-to-day health while relieving pressures on emergency departments and walk-in clinics.

“Our government is making record investments to ensure that everyone that wants to have a primary care provider can connect to one,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “While there is more work to do, giving hundreds of thousands of more Ontarians the opportunity to connect to primary care brings us that much closer to this goal.”

In addition to other historic investments to expand medical school spots and efforts to break down barriers so highly-skilled internationally-trained doctors can care for people in Ontario, Ministry of Health modelling shows that these initiatives will help connect up to 98 per cent of people in Ontario to primary care in the next several years.

Since the launch of Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care one year ago, the government has been making steady progress to ensure the health care system has become better equipped to respond to the needs of patients and provide them with the right care in the right place, faster access to services and access to an expanded health care workforce.

QUICK FACTS:

•

As a next step to close the gap for the 1.3 million people not connected to primary care in the province, the government is making a record investment of $90 million to add over 400 new primary care providers as part of 78 new and expanded interprofessional primary care teams. The new and expanded teams will include Family Health Teams, Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinics, Community Health Centres and Indigenous Primary Health Care Organizations.

•

Ontario’s investment of $90 million dollars triples the original $30 million dollars earmarked to expand interprofessional primary care teams and will deliver over four times as many initiatives as outlined in our Your Health Plan almost a year ago.

•

The new and expanded teams are the result of a province-wide call for proposals that took place in 2023. All proposals were thoroughly reviewed by Ontario Health based on criteria prioritizing areas of greatest need, to connect a greater number of people currently without a regular primary care provider with these services closer to home.

•

Ontario is the first province to have a publicly funded Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic program. This is in addition to the new Practice Ready Ontario Program that will add 50 new physicians this year.

•

Ontario leads the country in how many people benefit from a long-term, stable relationship with a family doctor or primary care provider. Since 2018 the province has added over 80,000 new nurses and 10,300 new physicians to the health care system.

•

Ontario invests over $1 billion in interprofessional primary care teams annually.

QUOTES:

“We are thrilled about this investment in our local communities as we know our primary health care models will provide much needed care to people who are experiencing barriers to access.

The expansion of interprofessional team-based care is an important step towards positioning primary health care as the foundation of the health system.” Erin Killoran, Executive Director, Seaway Valley Community Health Centre Marc Bisson, Directeur général, Centre de santé communautaire de l’Estrie Penelope Smith, Executive Director, Glengarry Nurse Practitioner Led Clinic Donna Derouchie, Rideau St. Lawrence Family Health Team Dr. Marilyn Crabtree, Clinical Lead, Great River Ontario Health Team.