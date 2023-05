On Saturday May 20th at our monthly Euchre, the 50+ Community Club presented a $1500.00 cheque to Sandy Collette from Hospice Cornwall.

This money was raised from the Euchre Tournament held on April 17th. Thank you to all the Euchre players and members who attended the tournament to help us raise the money.

Pictured from L to R are Betty Wheeler,Janice Beverdam, Sandy Collette and Ray Beauregard.