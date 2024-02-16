50 Years Of Making A Difference

50 Years Of Making A Difference

MP Eric Duncan and MPP Nolan Quinn were out celebrating another great community event pictured here are Nolan Quinn, D’Arcy Grant, Elaine St.Louis (Volunteer of the Year) and Eric Duncan.

Big Congratulations to the “Bigs”, “Littles”, staff and volunteers of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall & District for 50 years of making a difference in the lives of our local youth! Their annual gala in Cornwall was a chance to celebrate the wonderful people and donors who’ve made this long-standing matching program a “Big” success.

