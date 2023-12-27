RRCA

Backyard Conservation Champions Showcase Stewardship Projects in New RRCA Video Series

With the help of native trees, shrubs, wildflowers, habitat structures, and expert guidance, the Raisin

Region Conservation Authority (RRCA)’s 2023 Backyard Conservation Project assisted 50 local

landowners with implementing naturalization projects on their properties’ grounds and shorelines.

“Within urban and suburban settings, smaller-scale naturalization projects can have a significant

collective impact on water quality, regional tree cover, flooding and erosion resilience, and biodiversity,”

says Vincent Pilon, RRCA’s Communications Specialist. “The Backyard Conservation project was

enthusiastically received by the community and will continue to inspire property owners to keep

environmental sustainability and resilience in mind when designing their yards and shorelines.”

Residents curious to see examples of backyard naturalization projects can now view a recently

launched video tour series on the RRCA’s website at rrca.on.ca/BYC. Some of the featured projects

include an urban forest in a downtown backyard, the conversion of a manicured front lawn into an

attractive pollinator haven, and the maintenance of healthy riparian buffers.

“No matter the size of your property, you can still make good stewardship choices and have a positive

influence on your community and the greater environment,” says Pilon. “While this project has now

come to a successful conclusion, we encourage residents to take advantage of other RRCA initiatives,

such as our Over-the-Counter Tree Program, which offers select native shrub and tree species to

residents at low cost thanks to subsidies from Forests Ontario.”

Applications to the spring seedling edition of the program opened earlier this month. Available tree

species include pin cherry, bitternut hickory, sugar maple, bur oak, black elderberry, tamarack, and

more. In the fall, the RRCA also offers a potted stock edition of the program. Residents are encouraged

to subscribe to RRCA’s monthly newsletter at rrca.on.ca to be notified in advance when the next fall

program form becomes available. For larger projects, a full-service planting program is also offered.

The Backyard Conservation Project has received funding support from the Government of Ontario.

Views expressed are those of the RRCA and do not necessarily reflect those of the Province. For more

information visit rrca.on.ca/BYC or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.