During Community Health and Wellbeing Week Seaway Valley Community Health Centre is sharing all the ways that community health is essential and proven for people and our health system in the community we serve.

From October 16 to 22, staff and volunteers from the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre are focused on sharing all the ways that community health is essential and proven to improve health and wellbeing. We offer free community programs such as walking groups, snowshoe program, exercise programs, nutrition and mental wellness workshops and much more!

Community health is essential.

“We’re calling on communities, leaders, and healthier community builders, advocates, and champions to join us. Ontario needs to strengthen its community health sector with investments like never before, so they can be ready now, and in the future to serve the health and wellbeing needs of people across the province. To achieve a vision of equitable health and well-being for everyone, we have to plan for the health workforce of the future, lead with health equity and improved health for all, and build on what data shows works in our health system – comprehensive, preventative, team-based care that’s integrated with health, social and other community programs and services” states Erin Killoran, Seaway Valley Community Health Centre’s Executive Director.

Seaway Valley Community Health Centre serves our communities most socially and medically complex people. Our interprofessional team can best support those who need it most by not only asking “what’s the matter?” but asking “what matters to you” to work with our clients’ strengths and supporting them on their health journey.

Community health organizations like Seaway Valley Community Health Centre need to be resourced and funded to meet the increasing needs right here in our community. We need leaders and governments who demonstrate that they will invest in community health and trust the local voices and leadership needed to support better health care experiences and outcomes for everyone.