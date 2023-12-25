CCH’s Year of Progress: Innovations in Care, Inclusion, and Integration

CCH

Last year Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) released a new 2022-2027 Strategic Plan called Leading Innovation Transformation, which set the following strategic directions for the future of the organization: Recovery, People and Integration.

The hospital has made significant progress in these three strategic areas this year, reinforcing its status as an innovative community hospital dedicated to delivering exceptional care to patients throughout Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne.

Recovery:

Recently the hospital announced two major initiatives that will play critical roles in post-pandemic recovery: a new mammography machine capable of 3D breast imaging, enhancing both the quality and access to mammography exams for local women; as well as the acquisition of the property at 825 McConnell Avenue, which provides CCH with future options for establishing physical capacity and maintaining a consolidated hospital campus on this side of McConnell Avenue.

The hospital is also performing favorably in managing long surgical wait times. This past year, CCH performed more surgical procedures than those being added to its waitlist.

People:

This year CCH made significant strides in responding to the needs of its people. The hospital hired a new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator who will introduce new programs, training, and awareness initiatives to promote a more inclusive environment at CCH.

The hospital also hired an Indigenous Patient Navigator, who serves as a cultural liaison between the hospital and patients from Akwesasne to help reduce barriers and ensure their needs are respected.

Thanks a new virtual interpretation service called Voyce, CCH is now better equipped to serve those in our community who do not speak English or French. With Voyce, staff have access to a tablet which instantly connects with a live interpreter trained in medical terminology.

Inspired by patients and care partners, our new Essential Caregiver Program is working to include caregivers as part of the circle of care like never before, with training opportunities, resources and strengthened engagement.

Recruitment continues to be a top priority for the hospital to ensure we can continue delivering uninterrupted care to our community. This past year we filled nearly 200 positions and recruited more than 30 full-time and part-time doctors.

Integration:

The province has been moving towards a more integrated healthcare system to improve coordination and availability of services. CCH has been following this direction and is playing an active leadership role in regional healthcare integration to better respond to the short and long-term needs of patients.

Earlier this year the hospital announced a new partnership with Bayshore HealthCare Integrated Care Solutions to extend services beyond its hospital walls with the CCH@Home program. The program helps frail older adults transition safely and sooner from hospital by providing up to 16 weeks of care in their homes delivered by an integrated Bayshore HealthCare team.

CCH has also connected with several local Long-Term Care facilities thanks to the Ontario eHub system, which allows patient electronic health records to be shared almost immediately between facilities despite different electronic systems. This is creating enhanced communication between providers and facilitating safer and more efficient transitions in care for improved outcomes.

Earlier this year, the hospital started integrating its Community Addiction and Mental Health Services to its acute care Electronic Health Record system. When complete, this digital consolidation of patient records across community and acute care services is going to improve coordination, communication, and patient experiences.

We are proud to say that CCH has made significant progress this past year in line with our 2022-2027 Strategic Plan. We’ve acquired advanced medical technology, worked to expand future physical capacity, and enhanced patient care through inclusive programs like Voyce and the Essential Caregiver Program. Collaborations with Bayshore HealthCare and Long-Term Care facilities demonstrate our commitment to integrated healthcare. Looking ahead, CCH remains dedicated to leading and innovating for the wellbeing of our community.

On behalf of CCH, have a happy holiday season and a wonderful new year!