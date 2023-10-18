Cornwall Hospital Welcomes New Emergency Doctors

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is excited to announce the addition of three new full-time physicians to its Emergency Department team.

Dr. Miriam Ghaly, Dr. Aaron Sweeney and Dr. Jon Tran join CCH at a crucial time as hospitals continue to face increasing patient volumes and health human resource challenges. With their arrival, CCH will be better equipped to address the needs of emergency patients and provide exceptional and compassionate emergency care.

About Our New Physicians:

Dr. Miriam Ghaly grew up in Cornwall. She attended medical school and recently completed her residency in emergency medicine in July 2023 at McGill University.

Dr. Aaron Sweeney is from Montreal. He completed medical school at the Université de Montréal and recently completed his residency in emergency medicine in July 2023 at McGill University.

Dr. Jon Tran grew up in Cornwall. He attended medical school and completed his residency in family medicine with a fellowship in emergency medicine at Queen’s University in June 2023.

Together, they are eager to be contributing to the wellbeing of our community and upholding the hospital’s vision of providing Exceptional Care. Always.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ghaly, Dr. Sweeney and Dr. Tran to our Emergency Department. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team and will undoubtedly provide much needed support and make a positive impact on enhancing access to emergency care,” said Jeanette Despatie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornwall Hospital.

“While we are excited about these new additions to our medical staff, we recognize that there is still work to be done to recruit and retain more physicians, especially in our Emergency Department. The hospital is committed to addressing these challenges to reduce wait times and enhance access to care for our patients,” said Dr. Anastasios Boubalos, Chief of Staff at Cornwall Hospital.

CCH continues to remind the community that patients in the Emergency Department are triaged and seen by a doctor according to the severity of their condition and not in the order in which they arrive. This means some may experience a longer wait time than others, especially as the Department continues to see high patient volumes and manage staffing challenges. Please remain patient and respectful and be prepared for a potentially longer wait time.

In 2022-2023, there were 51,293 visits to the hospital’s Emergency Department, which is on average 140 patients each day.