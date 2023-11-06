Cornwall Lions Club Update

November 6, 2023
Provided by the Cornwall Lions Club
Cornwall Lions Club Update
(Photo : Cornwall Lions Club)

The Cornwall Lions Club has been busy the last few months. After a sold out LOBSTERFEST in the spring, we were able to donate $10,000 to the Cornwall Community Hospital for eyecare.  In September we held our annual Golf Tournament at the Cornwall Golf & Country Club which went well. Last weekend we held our first Annual Duck Race on the Cornwall Canal in support of the Benson Centre. 1,000 ducks swam for the prize.  The winning duck won $1,000 for it’s owner, Nick Germain. Coming up in November we will be putting a float in the Santa Claus Parade as we do every year and then our Christmas Cakes will be available for sale at numerous locations around town. The Cornwall Lions Club continues to do it’s part in making Cornwall a vibrant Seaway city.

