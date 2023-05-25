Cornwall Living Magazine Celebrates Cornwall At Its Best

Cornwall Ontario – Cornwall Living is kicking it up and celebrating Cornwall again, with the much awaited magazine hot off the presses.

“We are proud to present the 2023 edition of Cornwall Living, which is a collaboration of so many people,” says Rick Shaver, Publisher. “Each year I wonder how we can match previous editions, but this town is never short on things to celebrate. As you read the magazine and discover the people behind the stories, you realize that our community has never been better situated for growth and prosperity.”

The cover story profiles Madison Grant, a rising international athlete and a foundation of Canada’s Women’s National Rugby Team. Maddy, as she is known to her family and friends, recently scored 2 tries for Canada in a match against Poland at the HSBC France Sevens tournament.

“It’s an honour to be recognized by my hometown and to have this story shared with the community,” says Madison Grant. “It’s an honour to represent not only Canada, but Cornwall on the international stage. When we put on our jerseys we are representing something so much bigger than ourselves. I feel very fortunate to have had people who encouraged me, uplifted me and provided the resources for me to reach this level.”

The 2023 edition of Cornwall Living marks the 30th year that the Seaway News has published a magazine celebrating life in Cornwall. This year’s edition once again features compelling stories and visually-stunning photographs, touching on all aspects of life in the area – including business, sports, arts and more.

“Once again, Cornwall Living magazine highlights some of the best that our community has to offer,” says Mayor Justin Towndale. “Please join me in reading though the 2023 edition as it highlights why Cornwall continues to be a great place to live, work, and play.”

The 116-page magazine includes feature articles on a variety of topics. Some of the key stories include:

My Canadian Springs – A Newcomer’s Journey to Canada – and Cornwall Million Dollar Mentor – A profile on entrepreneur Marc Lafleur Showcasing Culture Through Fashion – A profile on Akwesasne designer Niio Perkins Apartment Living in Cornwall Running in Honour – A profile on ultra-distance runner Ian Callan The Cornwall Fun Guide Cycling the Riverside Trail – A Safety Guide The Doors of Cornwall – A Pictorial Remarkable Reads by Cornwall Authors Share This – Dozens of photos from local residents An 8-page section in French that profiles the local Francophone community and many more…

More than anything else, Cornwall Living profiles the success of individuals in all walks of life.

“When you have been in the media business as long as I have, you have luxury of perspective,” says Mr. Shaver. “If we are going to take advantage of the opportunities in front of us, we all need to spread the word and help attract new people to our area. Take this magazine and share it with people as you travel across the province, the country and around the world!”

Cornwall Living magazine is designed and edited by Colleen Parette, and many of the photographs are taken by local photographers. The magazine has an overall circulation of over 30,000.

Global Reach

Cornwall Living is always a popular addition to the information packages that Cornwall Economic Development sends out to business and residential investors. In addition to trade shows and other efforts, the magazine finds its way to thousands of individuals, businesses and government officials in Canada, the United States and abroad.

Get your copy!

Cornwall Living will be distributed to 20,000 homes in Cornwall and SDG, starting next week. A copy of the magazine can be picked up at the Cornwall Civic Complex and at the Seaway News office in the Cornwall Business Park. Over the next week or so, the magazine will also be available at local businesses.