Walmart Celebrates a Renovated and Remodeled Supercentre in Cornwall

Cornwall Ontario – Walmart officially celebrated the completion of major renovations and remodeling of the Cornwall Supercentre this morning.

The multi-million dollar investment in Cornwall comes at the midpoint in Walmart’s five-year plan to invest over $3.5 billion in store infrastructure and customer experience transformation. Walmart’s goal is to become Canada’s leading omnichannel retailer and continue to help Canadians save money so they can live better.

“Walmart Canada has an ambition to be the most trusted retailer for Canadians. This is what we’ve worked towards for the last 30 years and it’s why we continue to invest, including nearly $1 billion this year, to build an even more efficient, consistent and reliable omnichannel experience for Canadians,” said Gonzalo Gebara, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. “We’re excited to welcome our customers into our modernized stores and for them to experience the future of Walmart Canada, no matter how they choose to shop with us.”

Significant updates to the Cornwall store included changes such as:

Introducing a bold, modern look and feel, including clearer navigation, new aisle markers and enhanced customer-facing signage.

Expanded OMNI (e-commerce) customer experience

Wider aisles and larger assortment in grocery, specifically in international foods

Fashion and shoe transformation

Renovated washrooms

Improved marketing package, more navigation signage

The goal is to provide an overall improved shopping experience.

During the celebration, numerous mentions were made of the efforts by the entire team to ensure the transformation effort had a minimal impact on local shoppers. Walmart also handed out cheques to a number of charitable organizations as part of their continuing commitment to the Cornwall and SDG community.

The Walmart Supercentre is located at 420 Ninth Street West and is open 7 days a week.

In addition to the Supercentre, Cornwall is home to Walmart’s main distribution hub for Eastern Canada, with two large distribution centres in the Cornwall Business Park, and Walmart Fleet operations.

