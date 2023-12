PAULA LABONTE

Cornwall’s Next Gen Robotics club made an impressive debut at the FIRST Lego League Challenge Ottawa qualifier, held at All-Saints Catholic High School in Kanata on December 3, 2023. Competing against nine other teams, these young enthusiasts, aged 9-14, showcased their skills in Lego robotics. Their remarkable performance has earned them a spot at the provincial tournament in Oshawa on January 21, 2024.