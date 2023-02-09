CPS Daily News: February 9, 2023

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Male, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on February 8th, 2023 and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon. It is alleged on February 7th, 2023, the man attempted to assault someone known to him while brandishing brass knuckles. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On February 8th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 14th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 8th, 2023 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend on January 24th, 2023, the man assaulted her, as well as motioned to assault the woman with a piece of a broken plate. The man is further alleged to have made threats to kill her and her children. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On February 8th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on March 7th, 2023. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 3

Cornwall, ON – Male, 55, of Cornwall was arrested on February 8th, 2023 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug, as well as three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for cocaine, methamphetamine, and Dilaudid pills. It is alleged on February 8th, 2023, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug in the area of First Street and Adolphus Street. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and Dilaudid pills. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 23rd, 2023.

