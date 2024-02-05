Secure Social Media: Empowering Parents in Navigating Online Safety for Youth

The Social Development Council and its partners are pleased to announce a comprehensive workshop designed to educate parents on the potential risks associated with social media. The workshop will focus on equipping parents with the knowledge and tools to recognize signs of danger, particularly concerning human trafficking, internet child exploitation, and issues related to healthy relationships.

In an era where technology is an integral part of our daily lives, children and teenagers are increasingly exposed to the potential dangers lurking in the digital realm. The workshop aims to empower parents with the information they need to navigate these challenges, fostering a safe and supportive environment for their children.

To ensure the workshop is accessible to parents and guardians during their busy schedules it will be offered in 4 locations across the region.

Wednesday February 28th: South Stormont Hall – 2 Mille Roches Road Long Sault ON

Tuesday March 5th: South Mountain Community Hall – 2967 Lough Rd, South Mountain, ON

Thursday March 21st: Cornwall Public Library – 45 Second St E, Cornwall, ON

Thursday April 4th: Glengarry Inter-Agency Group – 580 Main St S, Alexandria, ON

Each workshop session is scheduled from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm and will feature concurrent child care and youth activities in a designated room facilitated by BGC Cornwall SDG Staff. Additionally, a complimentary meal will be provided for both parents and children, eliminating potential barriers to attendance and ensuring a seamless experience for all participants.

If parents still can not attend in person, the workshop at the Cornwall Public Library on Thursday March 21st will be offered in a hybrid format and all who register will receive a link to participate via Zoom.

These free workshops are made possible by the generosity of le Centre de santé communautaire de l’Estrie (CSCE).

The workshop will feature expert speakers from local services such as Victim Services of S.D.G. & A, and Maison Baldwin House. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in discussions, ask questions, and gain practical insights to implement in their parenting approach.

The Youth Wellness Hub will also be present with information on the many community resources available to you and your children.

Registration at the following link is strongly encouraged: https://forms.gle/EeaHa24hnamm45kv9

For more information please contact Carilyne Hébert, Executive Director of the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area at chebert@sdccornwall.ca or 613-930-0211.

These workshops are part of the Vibrant Communities; Our Safety and Well-being Plan. to learn more visit: https://sdccornwall.ca/vc-plan/