EOHU Celebrates World Mental Health Day with Release of First of Six Regional Mental Health Survey Summaries

On World Mental Health Day 2023, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is excited to release the first in a series of six regional mental health summaries from the 2022 EOHU Population Mental Health Survey.

During the fall of 2022, the EOHU used telephone, email and in-person opportunities to survey residents about the state of their mental health and their experiences with accessing and receiving mental health care. In total, 2185 residents aged 18 years and older responded to the survey.

The 2022 survey results present an updated picture of the state of our community’s mental health as well as their needs and challenges they face. The first survey summary highlights the overall mental health status of our community and highlights key considerations for action by the EOHU and its partners.

The survey results and summaries will help the EOHU and community partners assess and inform current and future mental health promotion strategies, programs and services.

“There is no health without mental health,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “The survey summaries are the first step in ensuring EOHU staff, the public and our partners can easily access and interpret the results and can use them to plan the most effective programs and strategies to meet the needs of our community.”

Visit the Mental Health in Eastern Ontario page regularly for the first summary and future releases:

Overall mental health status

Access to mental health support and services

Individual, community and social determinants

Stress, coping and resilience

Social media and mental health

Mental health disorders

If you are interested in additional datasets, please email info@eohu.ca.

Click here to learn more about World Mental Health Day 2023. For more information on mental health, health indicators, and programs offered by the EOHU, please visit our website at www.EOHU.ca.