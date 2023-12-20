Four Fundraising Friends

Evelyn Korac, Anna Laframboise, Sadie Fines, all 7.5 years old and Macy Boots, not quite 7.5 years old, had one mission to raise money for Cheo. These joyous St. Anne’s students teamed up together for an impressive total of $585.00

They set their goals reasonably, “We thought we were going to make $26!” Said Anna very excitedly. “It was a surprise that it was more and then more again!” said Macy

Each of them know someone close or have been to Cheo themselves, which is ‘not fun’ and they wanted to help kids like themselves get the help they needed.

The girls started fundraising with their own grade 2 St. Anne’s class and after raising more than $26, they expanded their efforts to the school due to high demand. “We went on the announcements and stayed in so… many recesses counting money. It kept coming!”. Originally it was meant to run for the week but enthusiasm has a way of expanding success and after two weeks they had amassed a total of $585. Special Constable Ruffo even popped by the school to donate to the girls.

The sky is the limit for these four fundraising phenoms.