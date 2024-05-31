Highlights of the Cornwall City Council Meeting on May 28, 2024

Members of Cornwall City Council met in the Council Chambers at City Hall on May 28, 2024,for its regular biweekly meeting. All members of Council were present. Here are some key highlights from the meeting.

Delegation of Powers and Accountability Policies

Council approved updates to the Delegation of Powers Policy and the Accountability andTransparency Policy. These revisions aim to enhance governance by ensuring clear guidelines for delegated authority, promoting open and transparent decision-making, and improving the responsiveness and accountability of municipal operations. The policies establish principles for ethical conduct, efficient resource management, and accessible public information.

Cornwall Policing 2023 Facility Needs Analysis

The Cornwall Police Service presented a comprehensive Facility Needs Analysis Report,highlighting the current inadequacies and the necessity for a new, consolidated police headquarters. Conducted by RPL Architects, the report reveals that the existing facilities are outdated, dispersed, and undersized, leading to inefficiencies and safety concerns. The proposed new facility is estimated to cost $51 million, rising to $55 million by 2025. The next steps include site selection, conceptual design, and community consultation, with the CPS Board approving the recommendations to develop a Facilities Master Plan. CouncillorMaurice Dupelle, who serves on the Police Board (along with the Mayor), stated, “This is not a want, it’s a need. It will cost money, and we can’t get around that.”

2024 Annual Housing Update

Council received the 2024 Annual Housing Plan Update, which outlines the efforts to address housing and homelessness in Cornwall and the surrounding areas. The report outlines affordable housing challenges, the impacts of homelessness, and strategic initiatives to improve housing security. The plan emphasizes a Housing First approach.

CIP (HOTC) for 224 Second Street West and 331 Second Street West

Council approved funding for two projects under the Heart of the City CommunityImprovement Plan. 224 Second Street West received $18,700 for parking and landscape enhancements. Also, 331 Second Street West, Maison Baldwin House, was granted $4,420 for project design fees, municipal planning/development fees based on actual costs, and discretionary municipal tipping fees.

Cornwall Transit Garage Expansion

Council approved the expansion and re-cladding of the Cornwall Transit garage, awarding the contract to De Saulnier Construction Limited for $2.6 million. The project includes constructing a new addition to address vehicle storage and office space shortages and renewing the exterior of the existing building. This initiative was funded by the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

Boundary Road Lighting Improvements

Council awarded Dundas Power Line Limited the contract for roadway lighting improvements on Boundary Road for $183,573. The project involves installing new and replacement roadway lighting and addressing the need for improved street lighting in the corridor.

Universal Water Metering and AMI Project

Council awarded Neptune Technology Group Canada Company the Universal Water Meteringand Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project contract, which will cost $17.7 million. The project aims to support the city’s water conservation objectives by installing water meters with radio transmitters at all service connections, implementing an AMI data collection network, and providing meter data management software. Councillor Sarah Good raised concerns about the project’s high cost, highlighting the infrastructure’s 20-year lifespan andquestioning its necessity over other priorities. Good put forward a motion to defer, which was ultimately defeated. The original motion passed with only Councillors Sarah Good, Maurice Dupelle, and Syd Gardiner voting against it.