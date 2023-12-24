Holiday Greetings

MPP Nolan Quinn

With the holiday season upon us, I would like to acknowledge and extend a warm holiday greeting to all those who reside in Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry. We are entering a special time of year when families and friends gather to celebrate across many faiths, cultures and traditions.

Should you be celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah or if you recognize this season in a different way, I hope you can take the time to get together with your family and loved ones to celebrate the season.

This year has truly been an honour for me to represent you as your Member of Provincial Parliament. In reflecting on the past 12 months, we have had many accomplishments and successes in 2023. I have truly enjoyed attending special events in our community and being able to get to know the wonderful supportive people in our region. Together, we make a difference.

As we prepare to embark upon 2024, it is my hope to continue to demonstrate the commitment and passion which allowed us to have a successful 2023 year. Serving you continues to be a rewarding journey and I am optimistic for the year ahead. I look forward to our continued collaboration, new successes and a hopeful path forward in these challenging times. Thank you once again for your support.

As always, I encourage you to call, email or come to the office to share your concerns in hopes that collaboratively we can find a solution. I would like to thank you for your feedback and invite you to continue providing this meaningful input so we can continue to grow as a prosperous community. Thank you to my constituents, colleagues, family, and friends for your continued support.

Look out for my calendar with a postage paid survey card attached.

I want to wish you a wonderful safe and restful holiday season, so that we may enter the New Year revitalized and filled with hope and determination to make this coming year a better one for all!

God Bless you today and always.