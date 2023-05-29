Incredible Edible Plant Giveaway 2023

Mark your calendars! The Incredible Edible Plant Giveaway is fast approaching on Saturday, June 3rd, from 11am to 1pm.

If you love growing and eating fresh food, but don’t have a lot of space or are new to gardening, this event is for you! Individuals can pick up two free plants to replant in their garden or permanent pots for their step or balcony.

“Transition Cornwall+ Food Action Group began Incredible Edibles Plant Giveaway eleven years ago when one of our members along with Marlin’s Orchards grew just over 300 vegetable seedlings to be replanted in permanent pots and given to anyone who did not have a garden,” explained Penny Bateman, “We wanted people to discover the joy of growing their own fresh food and realize that it is possible. It was part of our aim to promote local, organic, and sustainable food.”

The Food Action Group now has several volunteer growers in the community, their own members raising seedlings along with Marlin’s, Cornerstone Organics, and ZipGrow. This year they have over 2,000 plants to give away.

The giveaway takes place at a variety of locations around Cornwall, including:

Mattice Park (Lennox St. and Edward St.)

In front of the Aquatic Centre (100 Water St.) *NEW*

Theresa Park (335 Thirteenth St. West)

Agape Centre (40 Fifth St. West)

“The best part for me is to see a family’s reaction at one of the sites as together they choose, discuss, and get excited about vegetable plants,” Bateman shared, “In the last three years we have also offered plants to organizations throughout Cornwall and SDG such as housing corporations, and seniors’ residences, and we get to hear the stories of how much the vegetables are enjoyed as the drivers from the various locations come to pick up this year’s orders.”

For more information, please contact Penny at tcplusevents@gmail.com.