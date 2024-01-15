Letter to the Editor

January 15, 2024 at 14 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
Comment count:
Letter to the Editor

Shame!  Shame!  Shame!  What a shame it is to see the mainstream media not reporting the unlawful arrest of Rebel News’ David Menzies.  Whether or not you agree with the Rebel, they should be allowed to ask a government official, in this case Chrystia Freeland, a simple question. Of course, as is the custom for the last 8 years of this “open and transparent” government, no one expected an answer.  This is what Canada has become after 8 years of incompetence and arrogance.

Albert O’Connell

Cornwall, Ontario

Share this article

Suggested articles

Letter to the Editor
Local News

Letter to the Editor

While starting my Christmas baking, I noticed my mother's rolling pin that is over 100 years old and is still going strong. It is a thing of beauty. A wooden marvel with red…

AMBULANCE SERVICE WAS STRETCHER CASE
Local News

AMBULANCE SERVICE WAS STRETCHER CASE

With the owner of Exclusive Ambulance threatening to shut down his business, the only ambulance service in the city, the push was on in December 1962 to find provincial funding…

Seaway News Celebrating 38 Years
Local News

Seaway News Celebrating 38 Years

Seaway News is now starting its 39th year. For 38 years Seaway News has been delivered to your door in Cornwall and SDG, bringing you news stories, events, obituaries, advertising…