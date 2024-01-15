Letter to the Editor

Shame! Shame! Shame! What a shame it is to see the mainstream media not reporting the unlawful arrest of Rebel News’ David Menzies. Whether or not you agree with the Rebel, they should be allowed to ask a government official, in this case Chrystia Freeland, a simple question. Of course, as is the custom for the last 8 years of this “open and transparent” government, no one expected an answer. This is what Canada has become after 8 years of incompetence and arrogance.

Albert O’Connell

Cornwall, Ontario