Mellissa Morgan awarded prestigious 2022 Patti Moore Human Services Integration Award

A City of Cornwall manager recently received accolades from the Ontario Municipal Social Services Association (OMSSA).

Mellissa Morgan, the City of Cornwall’s General Manager of Human Services and Long-Term Care has been awarded the 2022 Patti Moore Human Services Integration Award.

The award is bestowed to an OMSSA member or delegate who has displayed extraordinary leadership and made an exceptional contribution to human services.

“Your breadth and depth of knowledge at the regional/municipal level, along with your dedication and commitment to human services integration, make you a worthy recipient of this award,” read a letter signed by both OMSSA president Cathy Cousins and OMSSA Executive Director, Doug Ball.

Morgan outlined that she felt very humbled and honoured to have been recognized by her peers.

“I was extremely surprised to receive the news that I was selected as the 2022 recipient of this award,” she said. “Sam Houston once said, ‘A leader is someone who helps improve the lives of other people or improves the system they live under.’ That is a fundamental statement that I believe is critical in the Human Services industry.”

“We are achieving great things in Human Services, and that is also not something a leader can do on their own. It takes a team and I would be remiss if I didn’t recognize the amazing team, within the Human Services Department, who also believe in that same fundamental statement. As a team, we will continue to help improve the lives of those who seek our services and help improve the system they live under.”

Morgan’s achievements will also be presented during this year’s OMSSA Policy Conference that is set to take place on December 7 and 8, at the Toronto Eaton Centre.

As the current General Manager of Human Services and Long-term Care for the City of Cornwall, Morgan currently oversees the operations, transformation and modernization of Ontario Works, Children‘s Services and Housing Services.

“The City of Cornwall and the counties of SDG are very well served with Mellissa and her human services department,” said the City of Cornwall’s Chief Administrative Officer, Maureen Adams. “The award is indicative of her ability to meet the needs of the community.”

She has been instrumental in the introduction and promotion of cross training within the three divisions and has spearheaded the Housing Revitalization Plan which targets 741 new affordable housing units within the region, in the next 10 years, of which 104 will be available for occupancy in 2023.