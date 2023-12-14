Milestone achieved for the St. Lawrence River (Cornwall/Akwesasne) Remedial Action Plan

THE ST. LAWRENCE RIVER RESTORATION COUNCIL

The St. Lawrence River Restoration Council (SLRRC), a local group engaged in the implementation and oversight of the St. Lawrence River (Cornwall/Akwesasne) Remedial Action Plan, is pleased to announce that the “Beach Closings” Beneficial Use Impairment has officially been declared “not impaired”.

On December 4, 2023, Environment and Climate Change Canada officially confirmed the change of status for “Beach Closings” for the St. Lawrence River Area of Concern at Cornwall/Akwesasne. This status change has been made possible by dedicated, long-term efforts to improve the health of the river by local collaborators and partners.

In the 1980s, poor water quality leading to frequent “Beach Closings” was formally identified as a priority environmental challenge, or “Beneficial Use Impairment,” for the northern portion of the river at Cornwall/Akwesasne. Since then, local partners have worked together with federal and provincial support to improve water quality at local beaches.

An assessment report completed in 2022 summarized findings that showed significant improvements in water quality and recommended a status change. Feedback was sought through a 60-day public comment period and external review. Based on the report and input gathered, the SLRRC, supported by the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, recommended “Beach Closings” for a formal status change.

This news brings local Remedial Action Plan partners one step closer to restoring the St. Lawrence River Area of Concern at Cornwall/Akwesasne. Progress continues to be made on the remaining six Beneficial Use Impairments related to fish and wildlife consumption, fish and wildlife populations, fish tumors, excess nutrients, phytoplankton and zooplankton populations, and habitat loss.

To learn more about the St. Lawrence River (Cornwall/Akwesasne) Remedial Action Plan, please visit stlawrenceriverrap.ca.