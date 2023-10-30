Next steps for former Vincent Massey Public School

Next steps for former Vincent Massey Public School
The City of Cornwall has recently purchased the former Vincent Massey Public School located at 1250 Cumberland Street.

Plans are being developed for what this site — now named Massey Place — will offer. There are no plans for a homeless shelter to be located at this site.

The site will offer community services and housing options, in partnership with local non-profits, to support the most vulnerable in our community.

Following the latest City Council meeting, the City is excited to embark in the next step of community consultation and engagement regarding opportunities for the future of Massey Place.

Community consultation will take place both in person and online, and the City is excited to release the specific details shortly.

