No Hot Pets

July 5, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 17 min on July 4, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
provided by Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry
Comment count:
No Hot Pets

With all the summer heat, we’re reminding people to keep their pets cool!  Here are some tips:

• Never leave an animal unattended in a vehicle. It doesn’t take long for parked cars to quickly reach deadly temperatures, even if they are parked in the shade with the windows down.

• Know who to call. To report an animal left unattended in a vehicle, call Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9Animal, or your local police. If you see an animal in immediate danger, call 911. While you are waiting for help to arrive, if you can, ask nearby businesses to put out a page asking the person to return to their vehicle.

• Extra precautions need to be taken during hot weather to keep your animals safe. Even a short time in a hot environment can be life-threatening for your pet. Limit the length of time spent outdoors, never leave an animal unattended in a vehicle, and ensure they have access to water, and a place out of direct sun.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Prevent Tick-Borne Diseases Such as Lyme Disease and Powassan Virus by Taking Protective Measures
Local News

Prevent Tick-Borne Diseases Such as Lyme Disease and Powassan Virus by Taking Protective Measures

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is cautioning residents that populations of black legged ticks,…

Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Anticipated High Temperatures
Local News

Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Anticipated High Temperatures

High temperatures are anticipated to begin on Monday, June 17. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)…

Local News

Be wary of heat

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting an episode of high temperature for eastern Ontario. This event is happening early in the season while people are not yet…