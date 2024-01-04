Our smash-hit fundraiser is BACK! Save the date for Dancing with the CCH Stars, March 2, 2024! 

If you scored a ticket to our live performance and fundraiser at Aultsville Theatre last year, or if you watched the taped broadcast on YourTV/Cogeco following the show, you caught a glimpse of something special.

Matching healthcare heroes with a homegrown version of Dancing with the Stars was a magic combination. Thanks to its overwhelming popularity and repeated demand, we’re thrilled to announce a brand-new show at Aultsville on March 2, 2024. Save the date – tickets sales begin on Monday, February 5! And, this time, cable subscribers can tune in LIVE on YourTV!

Last year, we challenged six teams of CCH healthcare workers to train with local dance schools and fundraise for their chance to win the inaugural Clinical Cup trophy and $50,000 of medical equipment supporting the project of their choice. Any funds raised over and above the grand prize would purchase other urgently needed medical equipment for our hospital.

As the curtains closed on last year’s event, Dr. Akram Arab from CCH’s ICU and Meghan Cafferky of Cornwall’s Momentum Physio clinched the win, took home the Clinical Cup, and guaranteed the purchase of a cardiac monitor and other essential equipment for our ICU to serve CCH’s sickest patients.

Dancing with the CCH Stars 2023 initially raised $125,000 net dollars for CCH, and in the months since, excitement surrounding the event yielded even more support, generating a total of $200,000 in funds raised, allowing us to purchase all four medical projects related to last year’s show.

Thanks to our donors and sponsors, the following medical equipment was purchased in 2023 and resides at CCH now for the benefit of local patients and frontline workers:

· A new cardiac monitor, Co2 monitor, and triple channel IV pump to observe and manage our sickest patients in the ICU.

· A new glidescope for our Emergency Department, providing life-saving access to airways for trauma patients from children through seniors.

· A new infant ventilator to support babies in crisis as they are transported to CHEO.

· New furniture for patient rooms, unit solarium, and therapeutic indoor garden beds on our inpatient mental health unit.

So, that was then – and this is now! We’re thrilled to announce the official lineup of our dancers for 2024. Teams are training now with dance schools BCDC, Powell School of Dance, and Studio C. As of January 12, our website will be up and running so you can learn more about our nine teams and PLEDGE your favourites. Remember – to win the Clinical Cup and $50,000 in medical equipment, our teams must collect the most points between dancing AND fundraising.

This year, we’re excited to welcome to the stage:

Josée Amyot & Rhiannon St. Pierre — a returning team from last year!

Dr. Christine Suess (Ophthalmologist/Surgeon) & Dr. Denis Dubuc (Optometrist).

Tia Simard & Stacey Bartczak (ICU).

Ashlee Murray (Emergency Dept.), Faye Delorme (Dr. Shirazi’s office), Meagan Beaupre (Mammography) & Jessica Emerey (Clinical Informatics).

Nicole King (Resource) & Steven King (Emergency Dept.).

Rachel Cook, Rebecca Greggain-Prieur, Dylan Seguin & Ashley Munro (Emergency Dept.).

Susan Sauvé, Caroline Leblanc & Lianne Lapierre (Diabetes & Chronic Disease Management).

Farhana Meghji (Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator) & Malika Meghji (Farhana’s Daughter).

Marc Bourdon & Alison Fox-Bourdon (Resource).

Visit www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca on January 12 for more details and keep your eyes on Seaway News – we’re grateful the paper will be sharing stories about our teams and helping us promote more information leading up to our 2024 event!