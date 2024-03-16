Police Blotter

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on March 13, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with release order and fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on March 11, 2024, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not communicate with her mother. It is also alleged on this date, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the woman attended her mother’s residence and caused a disturbance. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 13, 2024, the woman was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Brenden Ingola, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 13, 2024, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order and three counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged

On March 9, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 11, 2024, the man was again bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is alleged on this date, the man attended the same business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 13, 2024, the man was once again bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is alleged on this date, the man once again attended the business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 13, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on April 23, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on March 13, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on March 13, 2024, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not associate or communicate with her ex-boyfriend and to not be within 100 meters of her ex-boyfriend’s person, place of residence or place of employment. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended her ex-boyfriend’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 18, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Akwesasne youth was arrested on March 13, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged, the youth was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not communicate with a specific individual and to not use social media. It is also alleged the youth was in constant communication with this individual via social media. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 13, 2024, while dealing with a separate matter, police located the youth. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on March 14, 2024, and charged with four counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on March 14, 2024, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, she was bound by a second probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact or communicate with her ex-boyfriend and to not be within 100 meters of any place where her ex-boyfriend is known to live, work or frequent. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the woman attended her ex-boyfriend’s house. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.