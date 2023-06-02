Residential Fire City of Cornwall

Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) responded to a residential fire in the 300 block of Guy St at 4:15 am on June 2, 2023.

Cornwall Fire Services initially responded with 10 firefighters and 4 vehicles, a 2nd alarm was activated which brought in 6 additional off duty firefighters and 2 additional vehicles to the scene.

First arriving firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions, with fire spreading to adjacent structures, all occupants of the homes were able to evacuate safely; at this time there are no human injuries reported however information does indicate an animal did perish in the fire.

Firefighters worked diligently to bring the fire under control, damage was mitigated to only adjacent structures as well as a one vehicle.

Several agencies were called in to assist including Cornwall Police Service, Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services, Red Cross, Cornwall Electric, Cornwall Transit and City of Cornwall Municipal Works.

The investigation to determine the origin and cause has been initiated by Cornwall Fire Services Fire Prevention Division. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Cornwall Fire Services would like to remind residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms and to have a fire escape plan in place in case of emergencies.