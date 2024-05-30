Cornwall Electric Customers – Inflationary 3.31% rate increase effective July 1, 2024

Cornwall Electric rates will increase by 3.31% on July 1, 2024. This will equate to an increase of $4.82 per month for a residential customer using 1000 kWh monthly.

Like all utilities in Ontario, the wholesale cost of electricity is passed through to customers. This cost represents approximately 80% of a customer’s total bill. Jackie Baird, Regional Manager of Cornwall Electric, says, “The long-term contract in place with Hydro Quebec is a wholesale contract, and it has and continues to allow Cornwall Electric rates to be one of the lowest in surrounding electrical utilities and will continue to provide rate stability of energy prices and reliable electricity well into the future for its customers.” She also said, “With the Global focus on clean energy solutions, the customers of Cornwall Electric are receiving nearly 100% fossil fuel free energy with this long-term agreement. Nearly 100% hydro energy is provided from Hydro Quebec and we are committed to continue to focus on the future of renewable energy for our customers.”

The remaining 20% of the customer’s bill represents the distribution charges. These charges pay for operating expenses, system maintenance and equipment replacements to the Cornwall Electric electrical system to deliver safe and reliable supply of power to customers.

“Over the last number of years, Cornwall Electric has maintained fair and reasonable rates pursuant to the terms of its franchise, and rate adjustments continue to be in line with inflation,” Baird said. “Cornwall Electric remains focused on providing safe and reliable electricity while making decisions in the best interest of the customers.”

Typical customer bills fluctuate due to consumption changes related to temperature and seasonal changes. We encourage our customers to consider signing up for our equal payment plan (EPP) if making the same payment over the full year for each bill is easier for a customer’s budget. Cornwall Electric continues to promote energy conservation in an effort to help customers reduce their energy bills.

We encourage customers to sign up for e-billing, which is securely managed within our organization and offers customers the ability to view electronic bills, view and track electrical consumption and have instant access to their billing usage information. Details are available at e-Billing Signup. The benefits of e-billing are no delays in receiving your bill, 24/7 access to view bills and it is good for the environment!

Cornwall Electric supplies electricity to approximately 25,857 customers in the City of Cornwall, South Glengarry, South Stormont, and the Ontario portion of the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FortisOntario, headquartered in Fort Erie, with operations in distribution and transmission, serving approximately 66,000 customers in Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Cornwall, Gananoque and the Algoma District of Ontario. FortisOntario is 100% owned by Fortis Inc. of St. John’s, Newfoundland.