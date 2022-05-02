Rotary’s Week of Service

The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise was pleased to mark Rotary International’s official “Rotary Week of Service”, April 24-30, by presenting a cheque for one thousand dollars to the Agape Centre foodbank. This special contribution will help support the food bank’s ability to incorporate fresh produce into the meals that are made available on a regular basis. The arrangement for making fresh produce available is part of a partnership between the Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise and the Rotary e-Club Premier in Montreal.

One of the effects of the Covid pandemic has been the dramatic increase in the cost of food. Within Rotary District 7040 alone, it is anticipated that clubs will have contributed an approximate total of $80,000 to mark this special week and to help address the extra need being experienced by our community food banks and providers. Rotary District 7040 includes approximately 75 Rotary and Rotaract clubs in Eastern Ontario, Western Quebec, Northern New York State and Nunavut.

Community gardens have become increasingly important in addressing the high cost of fresh produce. For the second consecutive year the Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise is partnering with the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre to support their community garden in east Cornwall. This community venture is highly dependent upon volunteers to ensure that planting, weeding and harvesting are performed in an appropriate and timely fashion.