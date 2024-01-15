St. Lawrence College Welcomes New Senior Vice President, Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer  

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is pleased to welcome Erin Farrell to its executive team as the new Senior Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Erin will begin her new appointment on February 1, 2024.

Erin’s role will include leading the College’s Finance, Risk and Insurance, Facilities Management, and Information Technology Services. Erin is well known to SLC, as she has been at the College for close to ten years, with most of that time as SLC’s Director of Finance.

Erin has twice served in this role as acting Senior Vice President for several months at a time, most recently in 2023, and has been a key contributor to strategic initiatives such as the PeopleSoft upgrade project, in successful applications in accordance with the Financial Administrations Act and has led and helped evolve SLC’s annual budgeting and forecasting processes.

“We’re excited to welcome Erin to this leadership role, and will benefit from her extensive experience,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. “As we embark on the next three years of our strategic plan, SLC in Five + Three, Erin will take our College forward, guided by our multi-year objectives and by our values: Students First, Teamwork, Innovation, Integrity, and Belonging.”

The search was led by the Griffith Group, a global executive search firm rooted in the values of integrity, professionalism, and empowered innovation and who support, champion, and advance Indigenization, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Accessibility. The search criteria were based on feedback from internal consultations, and from aligning the requirements of the role to SLC’s values.