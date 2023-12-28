The Ghost Walk for Charity Press Release

The 6th Annual Ghost Walk for Charity took place over the course of 3 weeks during the month of October. This community event was created in 2017 in an effort to provide monetary support for local not-for-profit initiatives. The selected beneficiaries for 2023 are: Hospice of Cornwall, The Children’s Treatment Centre, Ronald McDonald House, Comfort Quilts, Centre 105 & Cornwall Canada Day.

Thanks to the overwhelming support of our community, the Ghost Walk for Charity raised a whopping $35,000, which was then divided between the charities, in $5000 increments, on November 24, 2023.

The Ghost Walk distributed the remaining $5000 in “Auxiliary” Funding through our Community Grant Program to 5 selected beneficiaries, as follows:

St Vincent de Paul – $1000

Vista Brain Injury Services – $1000

Hospice of Cornwall Telethon – $1000

Donation for Healthcare needs (anonymous) – $1000

Rachel’s Kids – Park of Hope – $1000

The Ghost Walk for Charity would like to thank the residents of Cornwall, Akwesasne and SD&G for your continued support. We also would like to express our deepest gratitude to those that so graciously volunteered their time to assist with the production and execution of the event.

Sincerely,

Michael Turcotte

Chairman of The Ghost Walk for Charity