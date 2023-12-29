Township of North Glengarry Completes Alexandria Skate Park Expansion

NORTH GLENGARRY

Alexandria, December 13, 2023 – The Township of North Glengarry would like to acknowledge Government of Canada support, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), for the expansion of the Alexandria Skate Park. The Township was awarded a non-repayable contribution of $275,000 towards the $375,000- project.

With its recent completion in early November 2023, the Alexandria Skate Park expansion has increased its footprint by nearly 200 percent – from 3,525 to 9,700 square feet. The former skate park provided a one-at-a-time user experience, and the expansion allows for simultaneous use with segregated starting and resting locations.

The course is designed with inclusive accessible diverse obstacles at today’s standards of skateboarding, which will encourage the continued growth of the sport for all ages, genders and abilities. The skate park encourages more people to be active, opens new career opportunities and creates lifelong connections. Schools have included skateboarding in their sports curriculum.

The support throughout the municipality is evident as the organizing committee is in its final phase to complete the $100,000-fundraising effort. The group has received donations from individuals, foundations, and businesses across the community. A GoFundMe page has been created to accept donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/alexandria-skatepark-expansion or cheques can be forwarded directly to the Township of North Glengarry indicating that the donation is for the Alexandria Skate Park.

“Congratulations to the Township of North Glengarry on the expansion of the Alexandria Skate Park. The one-of-a-kind skatepark that you have built will be a place for all ages to learn, practice and enjoy for years,” said the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). The Government of Canada is thrilled to support projects that build communities and give residents a place to play.”

“Government of Canada funding for projects like these provides important foundations that support active and vibrant communities,” said Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell. “The Township of North Glengarry is now better positioned to welcome residents of all ages and abilities to take part in outdoor skateboarding activities.”

“We are pleased that the government recognized the importance of providing support for all types of recreational facilities in the Township of North Glengarry”, said Mayor Jamie MacDonald. “This expanded skate park offers an outstanding recreational opportunity to residents and visitors to our community.

About FedDev Ontario

