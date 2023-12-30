Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Enhances Emergency Care with New Portable Ultrasound Machine

HGMH

Alexandria, ON – Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of a cutting-edge portable ultrasound machine for the hospital’s Emergency Department, made possible through the generous donations from the local community to the HGMH Foundation.

This advanced medical technology will play a crucial role in improving diagnostic accuracy and expediting patient care in critical situations.

The portable ultrasound machine is a versatile and powerful tool that enables healthcare professionals to bring the diagnostic capabilities directly to the patient’s bedside, resulting in faster and more efficient care delivery.

“We are grateful for the continuous support from our community and the Foundation who have made this possible. The acquisition of this portable ultrasound machine allows our team the ability to continue delivering exceptional emergency care.” Said Robert Alldred-Hughes, President & CEO of Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital.

“The generosity of our donors directly contributes to the well-being of our community members by providing our healthcare professionals with the tools they need to make swift and informed decisions,” said Pierre Vaillancourt, Foundation Chair.

The hospital Foundation played a pivotal role in securing the necessary funds for this critical addition to the Emergency Department. Through fundraising initiatives and events and the generous support of the community, the Foundation demonstrated its commitment to advancing healthcare in the community.

For more information about the Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation and its ongoing initiatives, please visit www.hgmhfoundation.org or contact Pamela André at 613-525-2222 X4138.

ABOUT HÔPITAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) has been established in Alexandria, Ontario, for over 55 years. HGMH provides acute care, 24-hour emergency services, outpatient services and rehabilitation to over 41,000 residents every year. Our team includes over 180 staff members, 50 Medical Staff members and 100 volunteers who all take pride in bringing quality health care to our local Eastern Ontario community.