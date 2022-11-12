Celebrating Our Team

Every year, we take time to celebrate Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) staff and physicians who have reached milestone work anniversaries, as well as those who have retired in the past year. We can’t have a big party right now, but we do want to say thank you and salute these committed team members.

In fact, 66 staff members and physicians, as well as 12 retirees, were honoured in October – in smaller gatherings at the hospital. And everyone was treated to a special meal.

“Each person being celebrated is part of the wonderful fabric of WDMH and contributes to our Compassionate Excellence,” noted Cholly Boland, CEO. “They make us #WDMHProud.”

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, WDMH at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.