Honourary Chairs Have Strong Ties to Dundas Manor – And Our Community

“Thank goodness we have Dundas Manor and won’t it be wonderful when we have the new larger home for our community!”

Those are the sentiments of community leaders – and mom and son dynamic duo — Bea Wigney and Eric Duncan. They are the Honourary Chairs for Sapphires & Snowflakes and say they are honoured to be involved. Tickets are selling fast for this entertaining evening in support of the new Dundas Manor on November 18th.

“We know a lot of people who have lived and worked at Dundas Manor and it’s a top-notch home with a dedicated staff who provide care that is second to none,” says Bea. “It’s going to be a great event and we wouldn’t miss it,” adds Eric.

Sapphires & Snowflakes takes place at Matilda Hall in Dixon’s Corners. Tickets are $78 as Dundas Manor opened in 1978. It will be a special evening of delicious cocktails and charcuterie, a live auction, a unique Fund-A-Need fundraiser and great entertainment by comedy and singing duo Bowser & Blue — all in support of the new Dundas Manor.

Eric’s connection with Dundas Manor is both personal and professional — going back to when he served as North Dundas Mayor. “I’ve been a passionate advocate for building the new Dundas Manor for many years, doing everything I could to move the planning process along. It’s so great to know that shovels will be in the ground very soon.”

Bea is also an avid supporter, recently recruiting her family to take part in The Grand Parade walk-a-thon. “It was an amazing day and shows the community is behind the new Dundas Manor. People want to help.”

“The WDMH Foundation has done a great job finding ways for everyone to get involved from family events to pledges over multiple years,” sums up Eric. “The Manor is for everyone and we look forward to playing a small part. See you at Sapphires & Snowflakes!”

The estimated cost of the new Dundas Manor is $63 million. The provincial government is providing approximately $45 million. The Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign goal is $18 million. And we’re well on our way! We are so grateful!

To purchase tickets, please visit https://Sapphires-Snowflakes-for-Dundas-Manor.eventbrite.ca or stop by the Foundation office in the hospital lobby.

For more information about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.