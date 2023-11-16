As we head into the end of the year, your South Stormont Council is preparing for budget deliberations to decide on the expenditures for 2024.

Prior to the 2021 annual budgeting process, Council adopted a 3-year budget process that allowed for more medium-term planning and predictability. Despite a three-year budget, staff still present their budget recommendations each year, and Council must still approve an annual budget.

Two Special Council Meetings have been scheduled to review staff budget recommendations and for Council to deliberate. The first Special Council Meeting for budget is scheduled for November 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. while the second meeting is scheduled for December 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Both meetings will be recorded and livestreamed on our website for residents to review the process and watch the discussions taking place. You can access the livestreams and the recorded sessions at www.southstormont.ca/CouncilMeetings.

Municipal budgeting is not only important for the effect on tax rates for residents and business owners, it is also a reflection of priorities set out by Council and utilizing the recently developed Strategic Action Plan that our community helped to create.

The 2025 budget process will once again establish a three-year budget to act as a guideline to help properly plan the Township’s expenditures and Council decisions for the period of 2025 – 2028.

We encourage residents to watch our budget meetings to better understand how decisions are made for how our tax dollars are allocated and what projects are on the horizon for 2024 and beyond.