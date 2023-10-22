Statistical analysis of traffic collisions in SDG Counties

October 22, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 19 min on October 18, 2023
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by SDG Counties
Comment count:
Statistical analysis of traffic collisions in SDG Counties
(Photo : SDG Counties)

SDG COUNTIES, Ontario – Over the last year SDG Counties has been collecting traffic collision data in our region, to help determine what is causing accidents, when, and under what conditions with an aim to improving reducing factors that lead to crashes.

The data was mined via police reports and other data supplied to SDG Counties by the Ministry of Transportation.

The analysis includes data going back to 2020, and indicates that some 1,346 accidents took place on SDG Counties roads, with an average of 0.7 accidents per 100km travelled, over the study period.

A 7.3 km section of SDG43, near Alexandria, had the most accidents, with 47 taking place from 2021 to 2023. None involved fatalities.

If we look at that section in particular, our data shows that 81% of accidents involved wildlife. The vast majority of accidents were at night, with clear conditions and dry roads.

Nearly 80 per cent of all accidents in SDG Counties took place under clear conditions. About 55 per cent took place during the day. About a third involved wildlife.

Two-thirds of all accidents on SDG Counties roads were single-vehicle. Accidents are more likely on a Friday, in November, and during typical commute times.

There were 12 fatalities on SDG Counties’ roads during the study period, incuding:

  • – Eight single-vehicle ‘loss-of-control’ accidents.
  • – Eight involving impact with a tree, telephone pole or other stationary object.
  • – None involved wildlife.
  • – Only three took place during low-light conditions.

To read a staff report on the data collected please click the link below.

2023 Statistical Analysis of Collisions

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Re-launch of The Glengarry News Looks Promising
Regional News

Re-launch of The Glengarry News Looks Promising

Glengarry Ontario – Following the joint private Council meeting held on September 14th, 2023, there has been notable interest from…

Iroquois and South Mountain speed limit changes
Regional News

Iroquois and South Mountain speed limit changes

SDG Counties council approved two new speed reduction zones at its October 16 meeting. In Iroquois, a 1.4 kilometre long section…