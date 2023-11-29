ARKS HARVEST, HELLO TOW, NEW DÉCOR AND “GOOD WORKS” FOR THE COMMUNITY….

Did you know that Arks Harvest followed up their opening Saturday 2 weeks ago with another great Saturday this past weekend. The quality and variety of produce is excellent, and the word is spreading. Come and check it out for yourself. Remember you don’t need to bring your own bag; they will provide you with one.

Did you know that Cornwall Square this past week, unfortunately had to enforce its tag and tow policy prohibiting day-long parking and called Metro Towing to come and remove a particular vehicle from the property’s east parking lot. The vehicle owner, that had been tagged twice previously, spotted the tow truck with their car on the hook ready to leave but, too late, as they ended up paying a healthy sum to not be towed to the pound and have to pay even more to retrieve their vehicle. Needless to say, that they parked their vehicle off the Cornwall Square property after paying the penalty to the tow truck driver.

Did you know that The Butcher’s Upper Vault opened last week as part of the FOOD HALL offering. The Butcher’s Upper Vault offers great quality meats and other products on a variety of platforms for the customers’ convenience.

Did you know that Cornwall Square has totally changed its Festive Season décor this year. The 2023 mall décor theme is one of quiet elegance with a classic look. The gold and white color palette has been carried throughout the mall. We would like to acknowledge the creative force behind the program, Nancy Wilson has brought her eye for quality presentation to Cornwall Square as we seek to improve our Festive Season look over a multi-year evolving program. We also need to thank the Cornwall Square maintenance team under the supervision of Duncan Bilmer who have worked tirelessly with very tight timeframes to ensure that the Festive Season décor was put in place. Cornwall Square ownership and management are committed to enhancing the appearance of the mall and in effect, the whole property.

Did you know that Riverside Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram have brought in 2 of their vehicles into the mall on the main level at the former TD Bank mall entrance doors for the Festive Season as a means of increasing brand awareness as well as to carry out some of their community fund raising programs as part of Riverside Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram’s “Give back to the Community” program. Come on down to look the vehicles and help support the company’s charitable efforts.