Community Events

CANADA DAY OLDE FASHION CARNIVAL sponsored by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park 75 Simcoe St., Long Sault on Sat. July 1 from 11am-7pm. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818. Lion’s Club is a non-profit organization. Come enjoy a carnival just like your Grandparents did.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR PAUL’S HILL CEMETERY Avonmore will be held on Sun. June 25 at7 pm. Please bring a chair, in case of rain it will move to St. James’ United Church Avonmore.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL FREE 4-Week Daycare Worker Training. Starts Mon., June 19 at 1pm. Info: 613-932-7161.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

CANADA DAY BREAKFAST AT North Stormont Place in Avonmore from 8 to 10. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. Various Activities planned for the day with Fireworks and Dance at night hosted by Avonmore Rec at the Avonmore Fairgrounds.

FATHERS DAY FLY IN BREAKFAST Sun., June 18 from 9am-1pm at Cornwall Regional Airport, 19403 Airport Road, Summerstown.

AMAZING RACE CHALLENGE at Maxville Fair Friday, June 23rd. $1000 to winning team. Info: www.maxvillefair.ca

BINGO @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH, Glen Walter. June 14 & 28. Doors open @ 5pm. Early Bird @ 6:20pm. Bingo starts @ 7pm. Info:613-931-1424

THE CORNWALL & AREA HALL OF FAME FOR THE ARTS is soliciting nominations of deserving artists, promoters and supporters to be submitted prior to July 1. The nomination form and guidelines are at http://cornwallartshalloffame.com. Info: Elaine 613-330-3117.

BRAIN TUMOUR AWARENESS WALK, Sat. June 17 at 8 am at the Aquatic Center Parking Lot. Info: Janet 613-360-7933

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on June 30th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

MOOD WALKS encourages & supports mental &physical health through exposure to the healing effects of nature, participation in physical activity and engagement with their community. Info Angele at 613-551-9253 or visit our Events Page https://cmha-east.on.ca/index.php/en/events. Location: Gray’s Creek Conservation Area (Parking Lot) June 20, 27 (4 weeks) from 6:30pm-7:30pm.

BEREAVED FAMILIES of ONTARIO – SOUTH EASTERN REGION – Open Support and Share group sessions 6PM on the 1st and 3rd Thursday each month in the Starbrite center located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

CORNWALL LEGION SENIORS 60 AND OVER CLUB Bid Euchre enthusiasts, games will be held on Thurs., June 15th, 22nd and 29th in main hall at 1 pm.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginners class on Mondays; Intermediate class on Tuesdays; Band rehearsals on Thursdays : Classes are 3:30 -4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 – 5 p.m.; all are at St. Felix de Valois church hall. – best to arrive 15 minutes earlier to set up. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com or 613-362-4881 or 613-931-1580.

MONTHLY BREAKFAST by The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 on Second St. West. Starting July 2nd and continuing the first Sunday of every month. Full Breakfast. Thank you for your support.

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB Euchre Sat. June 17 from 12-4pm. St.Matthews 15 Memorial Square Ingleside. Prizes, Sandwiches Snacks and Refreshments. Info: Betty 613-984-1431 or Jack 613-537-2295.

CORNWALL LIONS CLUB LOBSTERFEST, 15th annual event on Fri., June 16 at the Best Western Parkway Inn, Cabaret Room. Meal served at 7 pm. Info or tickets: Wayne at wayne.locke@hotmail.com

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND rehearses beginner-intermediate concert band pieces Thurs. at St. Felix de Valois church hall 3:30 – 5 p.m.Info: www.cornwallnewhorizonsband.org or see us on Facebook

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB Meeting Tues. June 20th from 6:30-8:30pm, Cornwall Public Library, Board Room, 2nd floor.

CORNWALL ROAD WARRIORS CAR CLUB first annual Father’s Day Car Show, June 18th from 9am-3pm at 1150 Montreal Road.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Laura, 613 551 3252.

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular Fun Dart games every Mon. & Tues. at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

