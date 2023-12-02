Happy Birthday WDMH! Let’s Go Skating!

December 2, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 02 min on November 22, 2023
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
On December 8th, Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) turns 75. So, we’re having a party!

WDMH and the WDMH Foundation invite everyone to join us for a 75th Birthday Free Family Skate Night on Saturday, December 9th from 5 to 7 pm at the Sam Ault Arena in Winchester. In addition to skating, guests will enjoy free hotdogs and hot chocolate, face painting for kids, fun quizzes and door prizes and more!

“We are celebrating 75 years of caring and thanking our community for your ongoing support through the WDMH Foundation,” notes CEO Cholly Boland. “Please join us!”

“We are so grateful to our community for your generous gifts over so many years,” adds WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “We hope you and your family can join us for the party!”

Skate and helmets will be available at the arena and the Triple B Canteen will be open. Please note that all children must be accompanied by an adult.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.

