June 2024 Tribal Meeting Registration Now Open

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council announces that registration is now open for membership to participate in the Monthly Tribal Meeting on Ohiarí:ha /June 8, 2024 at 10:00am at the Ionkwakiohkwaró:ron Tribal Administration Building or virtually via Zoom.

Tribal members only need to register once to join any virtual Monthly Tribal Meeting, while individuals who attend in-person do not need to register. If joining virtually, please register in advance and retain the Zoom meeting link for easy access to join future Monthly Tribal Meetings.

Tribal members who want to join virtually must register before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7th by clicking on the following link: https://bit.ly/3R4yxO3 . The online registration process allows the Tribal Clerk’s Office to verify tribal enrollment, as monthly tribal meetings are intended for membership only. We cannot guarantee approval of any late registrations.

Following verification, you will receive an approval e-mail from Zoom, with a link to “Join Meeting”. Save the e-mail on your computer to avoid delays when joining. Please join the meeting at least 10 minutes prior to test your computer’s audio to pose questions or provide comments.

A friendly reminder that Rules of Personal Conduct continue to apply for all tribal meetings. Individuals should be respectful and avoid topics of a personal nature or pertaining to personnel.