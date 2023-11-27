Matilda jr. a show for the whole family

Dream Maker Productions is pleased to announce their upcoming show, the hit musical Matilda Jr. Based on Roald Dahl’s book this adaption follows the story of an extraordinary girl armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination who decides to take charge of her own destiny.

Matilda is a fun show that demonstrates the power of friendship and perseverance by using imagination and willpower! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Matilda, played by Hailey Smith, has astonishing wit, intelligence… and special powers! She’s loved by her friends but unloved by her misguided parents, played by Durham Lemoyre and Addisyn Ladouceur. However, she impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey, played by Taylor Smith. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, because the mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, played by Annie Dale, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda with her friends have the courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and working together they come up with the perfect happy ending that makes this show a hit.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs sung by amazing vocalists, Matilda JR. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Showtime is 1:00 pm on December 9 and December 10 at St. Joseph’s Second School. Tickets on sale at Melody Music and at the door.