Pink in the Rink

The Winchester Hawks took to the ice on October 13th decked out in pink and ready to raise funds for the Cancer Care Unit at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH). And they did! By the end of the game, $500 had been donated!

WDMH’s Cancer Care program provides a range of cancer services from screening and surgery to the cancer coach program supporting patients through their cancer journey. WDMH is also the largest satellite chemotherapy site of The Ottawa Hospital Regional Cancer Program.

“The Hawks are proud to support local charities and this was another example of their generosity,” notes WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “Thank you to the entire team!”