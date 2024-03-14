POLICE BLOTTER

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – William King, 57, of Cornwall was arrested on March 12, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with appearance notice, nine counts of fail to comply with recognizance and two counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged:

On Feb. 2, 2024, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and failed to do so.

On March 6, 2024, the man was bound by a recognizance with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a Ninth Street West business. It is alleged on this date, the man attended the business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

Later on March 6, 2024, the man was bound by a recognizance with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a Ninth Street West business. It is alleged later on this date, the man attended the business.

Once again on March 6, 2024, the man was bound by a recognizance with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a Ninth Street West business. It is alleged on this date, the man once again attended the business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

On March 8, 2024, the man was bound by a recognizance with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a Ninth Street West business. It is alleged on this date, the man attended the business.

Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 12, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 12, 2024, and charged with assault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle and domestic assault. It is alleged on Feb. 15, 2024, the man choked his girlfriend. It is also alleged on Feb. 16, 2024, the man assaulted his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 12, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, RESIST PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 12, 2024, and charged with domestic assault and resist peace officer. It is alleged on March 12, 2024, the man assaulted his spouse. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located and taken into custody, at which point he allegedly resisted arrest. The man was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 39 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.